MANILA May 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve's more
hawkish stance is positive for global trade and supports the
Philippine central bank's view the local economy does not need
further monetary stimulus, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor
Amando Tetangco said on Thursday.
Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. economy could be
ready for another interest rate increase in June, minutes from
the central bank's April policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
"This supports our current stance that there is no need at
the moment for further stimulus to the economy," Tetangco said
in a mobile text message ahead of the release of first quarter
GDP numbers on Thursday.
The world's largest economy is a major trading partner of
the Philippines.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)