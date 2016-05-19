MANILA May 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance is positive for global trade and supports the Philippine central bank's view the local economy does not need further monetary stimulus, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday.

Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate increase in June, minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

"This supports our current stance that there is no need at the moment for further stimulus to the economy," Tetangco said in a mobile text message ahead of the release of first quarter GDP numbers on Thursday.

The world's largest economy is a major trading partner of the Philippines.

