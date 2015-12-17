BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources says FY NAV at $367 mln
* Fy nav us$367 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MANILA Dec 17 The Federal Reserve's move to hike interest rates may see the yield curve in the United States flatten, benefiting emerging market economies seeking to tap funds, the Phlippine central bank governor said on Thursday.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco didn't elaborate on his views, but said in a mobile text message that further rate hikes in the U.S. may be more tempered as the world's largest economy enters into an election year.
Tetangco said the Fed's move will be taken into account when the BSP meets to review policy for the last time this year on Thursday. It is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold.
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, leading gains in Southeast Asia, as strong U.S. consumer confidence buoyed sentiment in Asian economies reliant on exports to the United States. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the