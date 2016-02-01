MANILA Feb 1 The Philippine central bank sees
no real urgency to change its monetary policy stance, its
governor said on Monday, adding it does not have to move in line
with policymakers in advanced economies.
"Authorities will do what they believe would work for their
specific circumstances," Governor Amando Tetangco said in a
mobile text message to reporters.
"So far our fundamentals have held up against these and
other headwinds, aggregate demand remains firm and inflation
expectations are well anchored. Thus there is no real urgency to
change stance of policy now."
Tetangco's remarks follow Bank of Japan's surprise policy
easing on Friday. The BOJ's move to adopt negative rates also
heightened expectations the European Central Bank would ease
further.
