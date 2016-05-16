BRIEF-Allianz says buys remaining stake in AILH for 160 mln eur
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
MANILA May 16 The Philippine central bank on Monday fixed the width of the interest rate corridor at 100 basis points, but reiterated the adjustments do not represent a change in monetary policy.
Under the interest rate corridor framework, the overnight borrowing rate was set at 3.0 percent from the current 4 percent, and the overnight lending rate was set at 3.5 percent from the current 6.0 percent.
The special deposit account (SDA) rate was kept at 2.5 percent.
"The rate adjustments in BSP's (central bank) instruments remain consistent with outlook for inflation and growth," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a speech. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sam Holmes)
BRASILIA, Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters.