MANILA, July 19 The Philippine central bank
chief said on Tuesday he expected the British vote in June to
leave the European Union to have "minimal" impact on the local
banking system.
The central bank is assessing the implications of the Brexit
vote, which had shaken global financial markets.
"If there will be an impact, it will be minimal," Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told reporters.
In June, Tetangco said the central bank had the policy space
to deal with risks in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, with the
country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals also providing
support.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)