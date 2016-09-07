MANILA, Sept 7 The Philippine central bank may
adjust banks' required reserves when its term deposit facility
(TDF) has mopped up more funds from the financial system, its
governor said on Wednesday.
Governor Amando Tetangco also said the central bank has room
to further increase the auction size of term deposits offered at
a weekly auction.
An adjustment in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) "can be
considered down the road when among others, more funds have
migrated to the TDF and if credit conditions warrant," Tetangco
said in a mobile phone message.
