MANILA, Sept 7 The Philippine central bank may adjust banks' required reserves when its term deposit facility (TDF) has mopped up more funds from the financial system, its governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Amando Tetangco also said the central bank has room to further increase the auction size of term deposits offered at a weekly auction.

An adjustment in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) "can be considered down the road when among others, more funds have migrated to the TDF and if credit conditions warrant," Tetangco said in a mobile phone message. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)