MANILA May 18 Philippine central bank governor
Amando Tetangco said on Thursday that the outlook for growth
remains strong even as the economy expanded less than
anticipated in the first quarter.
The central bank "will continue to provide an operating
environment that would support non-inflationary domestic
demand," Tetangco, whose term ends in July, said in a text
message to reporters.
"As in the past, we will continue to calibrate our policy
levers so these provide the appropriate incentive structure for
businesses to plan with risk-adjusted returns in mind."
In January-March, the Philippine economy grew 6.4 percent
from a year earlier, the slowest pace in five quarters.
Economists say fundamentals remain strong , which may allow
the central bank to raise interest rates this year.
