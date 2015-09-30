(Repeats story sent late on Wednesday)
MANILA, Sept 30 The Philippine central bank will
start using an interest rate corridor from the second quarter of
next year, its governor said on Tuesday, and use a new auction
facility to try to guide market interest rates towards its main
policy rate.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said
the policy-making Monetary Board approved the plan last week but
authorities will consult the market before the mechanism is
introduced next year.
The overnight lending or repurchase window, currently at 6
percent, will serve as the ceiling and the special deposit
account rate (SDA), currently at 2.5 percent, as the floor of
the rate corridor.
The influence of the overnight borrowing or policy rate in
the middle, currently at 4 percent, will be reinforced through
the term deposit auction facility, which will allow banks to
deposit money with the monetary authority for a short term,
Tetangco said.
"This will increase the potency of the BSP's policy rate in
guiding market rates given the dynamics of inflation and market
conditions in the economy," Tetangco told a gathering of
fixed-income, currency and trust market associations.
Tetangco also said the central bank has "policy space" in
case it needs to act to steady domestic consumer prices and
financial markets against fears of a China-led global slowdown
and heightened volatility once the U.S. Federal Reserve raises
interest rates.
Tetangco said the impact of a slowdown in China on other
trading partners in Asia "bears watching." But he told local
channel ANC on Monday he saw no need to adjust monetary policy
at this point and the central bank may stay on hold for the rest
of the year as inflation is likely to remain benign.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez/Ruth
Pitchford)