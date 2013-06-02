By Karen Lema
MANILA, June 2 Mateo Ragonjan took a leap of
faith in August last year.
The executive sous-chef of a seven-star luxury hotel in Abu
Dhabi packed his bags to take up a similar job back home in the
Philippines.
He is one of a small group of like-minded Filipinos
returning to jobs back home, a sign of confidence in an economy
that for decades has seen millions leave in search of better
prospects overseas.
Ragonjan now helps run a 300-man kitchen that caters to
guests and high-rollers flocking to Manila's newest and most
luxurious casino resort, one of 400 overseas Filipinos who came
home to work at the hotel.
"The Philippines is booming at the moment, so I thought it
was the right time to go back," Ragonjan, 41, said on a break
from his 10-hour shift at the Solaire Resort & Casino in Manila
Bay, developed at a cost of $1.2 billion.
The Philippines economy is leaving behind its reputation as
a regional laggard. Last week, it reported annual GDP growth of
7.8 percent in the first three months of the year, outstripping
China to make it Asia's fastest-growing economy.
Earlier this year, the government secured an investment
grade credit rating, reducing its borrowing costs, while the
stock market has reached a series of record highs this year.
Returnees like Ragonjan are just a trickle compared to those
still leaving the country, but the hope is that the more the
country can draw the diaspora back to the Philippines the more
that the entrepreneurial spirit that prompted them to leave in
the first place can add fuel to the economy.
Nearly two million Filipinos left last year to take on jobs
such as seafarers, maids, labourers, hotel staff, and medical
workers, forming one of the world's largest diasporas of nearly
10 million migrants, about a tenth of the population.
The returnees are limited for now to a few sectors,
including entertainment, tourism and information technology, but
some hope that it marks the start of a stronger flow.
"I am seeing the trend happening," said venture capitalist
Francisco Sandejas, who as head of the Brain Gain Network, an
online platform connecting professional Filipinos overseas to
develop business ideas in the Philippines, has been campaigning
for more job creation at home for two decades.
"I am just seeing that now it is much easier to convince
people to come home, it was never easy and it is still not
easy... people are very optimistic about the next three years,"
he added, referring to the remainder of President Benigno
Aquino's six-year term.
Still, Aquino faces an uphill task to overturn criticism he
is presiding over a jobless economic boom.
The economy is unable to create enough jobs for around a
million new job seekers each year. A quarter of the labour force
is unemployed or underemployed and the government is struggling
to reduce poverty.
TRICKLE DOWN?
Solaire is the first of four new casino-resorts to open in
Entertainment City, a 10-hectare development near Manila Bay
that is at the forefront of the government's push to boost
tourism and investment.
Ragonjan said part of his decision to return to the
Philippines was because there seemed to be more opportunity than
in the past. He says his base salary in Manila is higher than it
was in Abu Dhabi, but in returning home he has also given up
some financial grants that went with his job in the Gulf.
"If the Philippines continues to grow like this, it can help
a lot of Filipinos here. It is good to be back," he said.
The Philippines' call centre industry, the world's biggest,
continues to grow strongly and the country is also home to
small but expanding software and information-technology firms.
The country's business process outsourcing industry is expected
to employ 1.3 million people by 2016, up from 640,000 in 2011.
Earl Valencia, a former business incubation manager at Cisco
Systems in California, came home with his family two
years ago to help co-found a business incubator and accelerator
company in Manila to support start-ups and tech entrepreneurs.
"There were a lot of things to anchor me in the United
States, but there were also a lot of economic attractions in
this part of the world," said the 30-year old.
To turn the trickle of returnees into a flood, officials
acknowledge the economic boom needs to be more broad-based.
Some sceptics say the boom is mostly benefitting the
country's entrenched elite, with little trickling down to
alleviate a poverty rate that has remained stubbornly high near
30 percent, far from the 17 percent Aquino hopes to achieve by
the time is he due to leave office in 2016.
Per capita GDP was 6.1 percent greater in the first quarter
than a year earlier, the highest in at least two years. But
official unemployment remained stubbornly high at 7.1 percent as
of January, the highest in Southeast Asia.
"Growth is not resulting in the creation of more jobs
because the growing sectors are not really labour intensive,"
said former budget secretary Benjamin Diokno.
"We really need to revive manufacturing. We can do more."
In one promising sign, manufacturing grew in the first
quarter by 9.7 percent over a year earlier despite sluggish
export demand. Capital formation, a measure of investment,
jumped 48 percent as the private sector expanded capacity to
meet domestic demand, which is partly fuelled by funds sent home
by overseas Filipinos.
DAUNTING
While Aquino has had success in plugging holes in the
national budget and imposing revenue reforms, his government
still faces a daunting task to fix infrastructure bottlenecks
and investment constraints that hinder broader-based growth.
Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan acknowledged
that while real GDP per person has risen 11 percent over the
last two years, the gains have not been evenly spread.
"Inclusive growth is not about averages, but about the lower
part of the income distribution," Balisacan told reporters after
the GDP data.
He said the solution is to link the poor to growth sectors
in the economy, such as manufacturing and agriculture.
In the latest World Competitiveness Report by the
Swiss-based Institute for Management Development, the
Philippines moved up five places to 43 out of 60 economies,
overtaking Indonesia and India.
While it showed improvements in economic performance, and
government and business efficiency measures, the gains were not
accompanied by job generation. It was down seven places in
employment, one notch down in overall productivity and two rungs
down in labour productivity.
Still, in Manila's bustling new casino, freshly returned
workers, or overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as they are known,
believe the time is ripe for the decades-long exodus to reverse.
"I believe it is really time for our country, our economy to
get a slice of the cake that companies abroad are enjoying at
the expense of our hard working OFWs," said Rosario Chavez, a
gaming manager at Solaire, who spent three decades abroad.
"I really hope that our government will open more
opportunities here, more reasons for our OFWs to come home."