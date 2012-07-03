* Sector exports seen up 5-7 pct vs prev 10-15 pct estimate
* April exports fell sharply due to "inventory correction"
* Group still sees export recovery in the second half
(Adds comments, background)
By Karen Lema
MANILA, July 3 A Philippine electronics industry
group said on Tuesday it has cut its forecast for export growth
this year to 5-7 percent from 10-15 percent due to slowing
demand from the United States, China and Japan.
Electronic exports make up about half of the Philippines'
total shipments, so any hefty reduction could affect overall
economic growth.
But government officials are optimistic that any slowdown in
exports would be offset by higher state spending on
infrastructure projects - and the Semiconductors and Electronics
Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) still believes exports
will rise this year.
In late 2011, electronic exports were weak, and SEIPI
initially forecast 10-15 percent growth in 2012 as the group was
"expecting a snap back by mid-year," its president Ernie
Santiago said.
But so far, this year has been "anaemic" with slowing demand
from the country's main trading partners, he said.
In the first four months, electronic exports increased fell
nearly 2 percent from a year earlier. In April,
there was a nearly 24 percent drop in shipments, the steepest
fall since December. Santiago called it an "inventory
correction."
He said he still expects a bounce in the second half, partly
due to a low base from 2011 and stabilised inventory levels.
SEIPI encompasses more than 200 semiconductors and
electronics manufacturers including units of Samsung Electronics
and Texas Instruments.
The government has not yet adjusted its export growth
forecast from the current 10 percent but last month it revised
down its import growth estimate to 12 percent from 15 percent.
The Philippines, which imports electronic parts and inputs
for assembly for export later, provides about 10 percent of the
world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for
mobile phone chips and micro processors.
Imports in April dropped 13.7 percent from a year ago, the
steepest fall in 2-1/2 years.
Manila is targeting growth of gross domestic product (GDP)
to accelerate to 5 to 6 percent this year from last year's 3.9
percent. On Monday, President Benigno Aquino told Reuters the
economy likely grew faster in the second quarter than the 6.4
percent annual rise posted in the first three months, the
highest in six quarters.
(Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Richard Borsuk)