Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MANILA Oct 21 Philippine electronic exports will likely contract this year, contrary to what the sector previously thought, but will probably post modest growth in 2014, an electronics industry group said on Monday.
The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) now forecasts that electronic exports will decline 10-12 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 5-6 percent growth, Dan Lachica, president of SEIPI said.
While double digit growth is seen in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, weakness in semiconductors, which comprise 76 percent of the industry's exports, drove the expected contraction, SEIPI said in a statement.
Next year will be better, supported by strength of automotive and consumer electronics markets, the group said. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)