MANILA, March 13 The Philippines'
shipments of electronics and semiconductors, its dominant
export, will likely grow 10-15 percent this year, after
contracting more than 20 percent in 2011, the head of an
industry body said on Tuesday.
"Present industry guidance is semiconductors are expected to
grow 10 to 15 percent for this year," Ernie Santiago, president
of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the
Philippines Inc (SEIPI), told Reuters after the government
reported overall exports rose for the first time in nine months
in January.
Santiago said growth in electronics exports will be driven
by restocking by businesses and an expected increase in spending
on technology products.
