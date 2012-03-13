MANILA, March 13 The Philippines' shipments of electronics and semiconductors, its dominant export, will likely grow 10-15 percent this year, after contracting more than 20 percent in 2011, the head of an industry body said on Tuesday.

"Present industry guidance is semiconductors are expected to grow 10 to 15 percent for this year," Ernie Santiago, president of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc (SEIPI), told Reuters after the government reported overall exports rose for the first time in nine months in January.

Santiago said growth in electronics exports will be driven by restocking by businesses and an expected increase in spending on technology products. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)