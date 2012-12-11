MANILA Dec 11 Philippine electronic exports will be weaker than previously thought this year, but will likely recover in 2013 as investments in the sector this year become operational next year, an electronics industry group said on Tuesday.

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronics exports will be flat this year against a previous estimate of 5 percent to 7 percent growth.

Next year will be better as the industry projects 5 percent to 6 percent growth for electronics exports, which make up about half of the Philippines' total shipments.

