* Exports in Dec at $3.33 bln vs yr-ago $4.2 bln

* Electronics shipments down 32.7 pct from yr ago

* Full-year 2011 exports down 6.86 percent

MANILA, Feb 10 The Philippines' statistics office on Friday released data on December exports:

KEY DATA: Total exports Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July

yr/yr change (pct) -20.7 -19.4 -14.6 -27.0 -13.7 -1.7 in $ bln 3.33 3.34 4.09 3.90 4.12 4.43

Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -32.7 -34.4 -36.5 -47.9 -30.6 -21.3

in $ bln 1.52 1.53 1.90 1.81 2.07 2.25

KEY POINTS:

- Philippine exports fell 6.86 percent in 2011, against a government estimate of 5 percent growth and worse than the central bank's forecast of a 1 percent drop, due largely to slowing demand for the country's key electronics and semiconductor products.

- The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc (SEIPI) had forecast a drop of more than 20 percent in electronics exports for 2011 because of the weakening global economy.

- The Philippines provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of Philippines' exports.

- Other top Philippine exports include garments and accessories, wood furniture, vehicle parts, coconut oil, and tropical fruits.

- The economy grew 3.7 percent in 2011, way below the government's target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent. Officials said the economy should gain momentum this year and grow 5 to 6 percent in 2012.

- The continued weakness in exports strengthens the case for another interest rate cut in March. The central bank, which cut its key policy rate for the first time in 2 -1/2 years in January, will meet on March 1 to review policy.

LINKS: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)