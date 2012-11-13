* Exports in Sept at $4.78 bln vs yr-ago $3.9 bln * Electronics shipments up 1.1 pct from yr ago * Jan-Sept exports at $40.1 bln, up 7.2 pct y/y MANILA, Nov 13 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on September exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Sept Aug July June May Apr yr/yr change (pct) 22.8 -9.0 6.0 4.3 19.7 7.6 in $ bln 4.78 3.8 4.73 4.31 4.93 4.64 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 1.1 -14.9 -25.6 -14.6 -0.7 -23.8 in $ bln 1.83 1.77 1.68 1.89 1.87 1.64 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said last month total exports this year were likely to grow 5 to 7 percent, below the 10 percent target. - The industry group Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast this year to 5-7 percent from 10-15 percent on slowing demand. - The government has trimmed its imports growth forecast for this year to 12 percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel the brunt of the global economic slowdown. - The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to a new low on Oct. 25 to help manage capital inflows that have kept the peso rising against the U.S. dollar and to boost growth amid weak external demand. - The Southeast Asian country provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of exports. LINK: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)