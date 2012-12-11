* Exports in Oct at $4.41 bln vs yr-ago $4.16 bln * Electronics shipments up 0.3 pct from yr ago * Jan-Oct exports at $44.48 bln, up 7.1 y/y MANILA, Dec 11 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on October exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Oct Sept Aug July June May yr/yr change (pct) 6.1 22.8 -9.0 6.0 4.3 19.7 in $ bln 4.41 4.78 3.8 4.73 4.31 4.93 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 0.3 1.0 -14.9 -25.6 -14.6 -0.7 in $ bln 1.9 1.83 1.77 1.68 1.89 1.87 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The Philippine central bank lowered its exports and imports growth forecast for the year to 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively, from previous estimates of 10 percent and 12 percent. - The industry group Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc expects exports of the sector to grow 5-7 percent this year, lower than a previous forecast of 10-15 percent growth, on slowing demand. - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely hold its key policy rate steady at a record low on Thursday and keep it there through at least the early part of next year, with inflation seen as manageable and the economy expected to remain on solid footing in 2013, according to a Reuters poll. - Philippine economic growth expanded by a faster-than-expected 7.1 percent in July-September from a year earlier and 1.3 percent from the previous quarter as strong domestic consumption helped offset weak global demand for the country's exports. - The Southeast Asian country provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. Semiconductors account for about three-fifths of exports. LINK: - National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Rosemarie Francisco)