* Exports in May at $4.89 bln vs yr-ago $4.93 bln * Electronics shipments down 9.3 pct in May from yr ago * Yr-to-date exports down 6.0 pct to $21 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, July 10 The Philippines' statistics office on Wednesday released data on May exports: KEY DATA: Total exports May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec yr/yr change (pct) -0.8 -11.1 0.1 -15.6 -2.7 16.5 in $ bln 4.89 4.12 4.33 3.74 4.01 3.97 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -9.3 -1.8 -22.3 -36.5 -31.9 -5.5 in $ bln 1.73 1.63 1.76 1.48 1.47 1.51 NOTE: Previous month's numbers have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The electronics industry group has said it expects a 5 to 6 percent growth for the sector this year despite a 6.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, with expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The Philippines had the fastest-growing economy in Asia in the first quarter, driven by robust consumption and government spending. A slowdown in exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in expenditure terms, could dampen the country's growth momentum. - Despite the economy's stronger-than-expected 7.8 percent growth in the first quarter, the government kept its 6-7 percent GDP goal for this year. - The Philippine central bank has said there was no need for it deviate from its current monetary policy stance, with the country's fundamentals still solid and inflation expected to remain benign over the policy horizon. LINK: National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)