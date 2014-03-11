* Exports in Jan total $4.38 bln vs yr-ago $4.01 bln * Electronics shipments up 22.1 pct from yr ago MANILA, March 11 The Philippines' statistics office released on Tuesday data on January exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug yr/yr change (pct) 9.3 15.8 18.9 14.0 5.1 20.2 in $ bln 4.38 4.60 4.29 5.03 5.06 4.58 mth/mth change (pct) -4.7 7.1 -14.6 -0.6 10.4 -5.3 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) 22.1 26.2 11.7 13.5 15.4 -0.4 in $ bln 1.79 1.91 1.94 2.16 2.15 1.78 mth/mth change (pct) -6.0 -1.9 -10 0.5 20.5 -0.5 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The rise in exports of electronics and semiconductors, which made up nearly 41 percent of the country's total exports in January, marked the second straight month of above-20-percent annual growth. - Other top exports included woodcrafts and furniture, machinery, and transport equipment. - The electronics industry group forecast the country's electronic exports could grow 5 percent this year. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Based on the central bank's latest estimates, Philippine exports and imports are both expected to rise 6 percent this year. - With Philippine inflation unexpectedly slowing for the first time in six months in February, the central bank appears to have room to keep interest rates at a record low at its policy meeting this month. - The Philippines expects its economy to grow 6.5 to 7.5 percent this year after expanding 7.2 percent last year, the fastest in the region after China. LINKS: National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik de la Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)