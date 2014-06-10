* Exports in April total $4.54 bln vs yr-ago $4.51 bln * Electronics shipments down 2.5 pct from year ago * January-April exports up 5.4 pct from year ago MANILA, June 10 The Philippines' statistics office released data on April exports on Tuesday: KEY DATA: Total exports April March Feb Jan yr/yr change (pct) 0.8 12.4 11.6 -3.0 in $ bln 4.54 5.28 4.66 4.38 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -2.5 10.1 26.6 21.2 in $ bln 1.82 2.17 1.88 1.78 NOTE: Some numbers for total exports in previous months have been revised. The Philippine Statistics Authority has yet to advise of any revisions in electronics exports data for January to March 2014. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in the first four months of the year rose 5.4 percent from a year ago to $18.86 billion. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 40 percent of total exports in April, contracted 2.5 percent against a increase of 12.2 percent a year ago. - Other top exports included other manufactures, woodcrafts and furniture, and mineral products. - The electronics industry group forecast electronic exports could grow 5 percent this year, while the central bank has projected exports growth of 6 percent. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The Philippines expects its economy to grow 6.5 to 7.5 percent this year after expanding 7.2 percent in 2013, the fastest in Southeast Asia. - Growth in the first quarter was the slowest in two years at 5.7 percent, hurt by the impact of last year's super typhoon. - The Philippine Statistics Authority has revised trade data for 2013 after including figures that weren't captured earlier. LINKS: Philippine Statistics Authority website www.psa.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)