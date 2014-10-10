* Exports in August at $5.48 bln vs yr-ago $4.96 bln * Electronics shipments up 10 pct from yr ago * Yr-to date exports up 9.2 pct to $40.75 bln MANILA, Oct 10 August exports data released by the Philippines' statistics office on Friday: KEY DATA: Total exports Aug July June May April March Feb yr/yr change (pct) 10.5 12.4 21.3 6.9 1.3 12.4 11.6 in $ bln 5.48 5.46 5.44 5.48 4.5 5.28 4.66 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 10.0 2.7 10.7 -1.6 -2.5 10.1 26.6 in $ bln 2.28 2.09 2.22 2.05 1.82 2.17 1.88 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in the eight months to August was up 9.2 percent from the same period last year to $40.75 billion. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up 41.6 percent of total exports for the month, grew 10 percent against a rise of 15.6 percent in the same month last year. - Other top exports in August included machinery and transport equipment, other manufactures, mineral products, and woodcrafts and furniture. - The Philippines' largest electronics industry group, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc., has revised its growth estimate to a range of 5-8 percent from just 5 percent growth for the sector's exports this year due to improving demand. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The government has a GDP growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)