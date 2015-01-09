* November exports $5.18 bln vs yr-ago $4.33 bln * Electronics shipments up 27 pct, highest since Dec 2013 * Jan-Nov exports up 10 pct to $56.9 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, Jan 9 The Philippines' statistics office on Friday released data on December exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May yr/yr change (pct) 19.7 2.5 15.7 10.5 12.4 21.3 6.9 in $ bln 5.18 5.15 5.85 5.48 5.46 5.44 5.48 Electronics exports yr/yr change (pct) 27.0 4.5 13.6 10.0 2.7 10.7 -1.6 in $ bln 2.55 2.23 2.44 2.28 2.09 2.22 2.05 * NOTE: Some numbers for October were revised. KEY POINTS: - Total exports in the 11 months to November were up 10 percent from the same period last year to $56.9 billion. - Electronics and semiconductors, which made up almost half of total exports for the month, climbed 27 percent, the highest growth since December 2013's 43 percent jump. - Other top exports in November included woodcrafts and furniture, other manufactures, chemicals, and machinery and transport equipment. - The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines had forecast electronic exports growth between 7-11 percent in 2014, higher than an earlier estimate of 5-8 percent, with growth probably moderating this year to 5-7 percent. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - The government on Wednesday cut its 2016 growth target to 7-8 percent from the original 7.5-8.5 percent. It maintained its goal to grow this year by 7-8 percent, which would keep it as one of Asia's fastest-expanding economies. - Growth in 2014 will likely reach 6-7 percent, below the government's 6.5-7.5 percent goal. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)