* Exports in February at $4.31 bln vs yr-ago $4.51 bln * Exports decline at fastest pace in 4 months * Electronics shipments up 8.1 pct from yr ago MANILA, April 12 The Philippines' statistics agency on Tuesday released data on February exports: Total exports Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept y/y change (pct) -4.5 -3.9 -3.0 -1.1 -10.8 -15.5 in $ bln 4.31 4.19 4.66 5.12 4.59 4.94 Electronics exports y/y change (pct) 8.1 5.0 6.4 9.3 7.3 -2.1 in $ bln 2.13 2.14 2.53 2.77 2.39 2.39 KEY POINTS: - Electronics and semiconductors, accounting for almost 50 percent of total exports for the month, rose 8.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics agency said. - Other top exports in February were other products, with a 6.5 percent share and down 15.5 percent; woodcrafts and furniture, up 29.6 percent; machinery and transport equipment was also up 10.9 percent in February, which points to strong economic activity. - Exports to top destination Japan fell a marginal 0.3 percent, while shipments to the United States, the second biggest market, were up 1.6 percent. Exports to the third biggest market Hong Kong shrank 0.3 percent, while shipments to China, the fourth biggest market, went down 11.6 percent. - After rising 7.9 percent in 2015, shipments of electronic products this year may rise just 2 percent to 5 percent, reflecting weak demand from key market China, industry group Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc said. - The Philippine government cut its 2016 export growth outlook to 5 percent from 6 percent, citing a "very challenging" external environment. It also lowered its economic growth target to 6.8-7.8 percent from 7-8 percent. - In its latest outlook, the World Bank kept its 6.4 percent and 6.2 percent growth forecasts for the Philippines for this year and next, making it among the fastest growing economies in the region. The economy grew 5.8 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sam Holmes)