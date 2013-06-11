* Exports in April at $4.04 bln vs yr-earlier $4.64 bln * Electronics shipments down 0.4 pct in April from yr earlier * Yr-to-date exports down 7.95 pct to $16.12 bln vs yr-ago MANILA, June 11 The Philippines' statistics office on Tuesday released data on April exports: KEY DATA: Total exports Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov yr/yr change (pct) -12.8 0.1 -15.6 -2.7 16.5 5.5 in $ bln 4.04 4.33 3.74 4.01 3.97 3.55 Electronics exports yr/yr growth (pct) -0.4 -22.3 -36.5 -31.9 -5.5 13.3 in $ bln 1.63 1.76 1.48 1.47 1.51 1.73 KEY POINTS: - The electronics industry group said on Thursday it was keeping its 5 to 6 percent growth forecast for the sector this year, despite a 6.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, given expectations of a pick-up in global demand for smartphones and tablets. - The Southeast Asian nation provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone chips and micro processors. - Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo has said there was a good chance that overall exports would grow at least 8 percent this year if the global economy improves. - The Philippine economy expanded 7.8 percent in the first three months of the year from last year, outstripping China to make it Asia's fastest-growing economy, driven by robust domestic consumption and government spending. - Manila is targeting growth of 6 percent to 7 percent in 2013 after an upwardly revised 6.8 percent expansion the prior year. - The central bank is widely expected to keep the overnight borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll, but there is a chance it may cut the special deposit account rate by as much 50 basis points to 1.5 percent to temper losses. LINK: National Statistics Office website www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik Dela Cruz and Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)