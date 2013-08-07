* Q2 rice output drops, offset by growth in other sectors

* Manila hopeful Q2 GDP growth can match high Q1

* Some see 2013 GDP growth exceeding 6-7 pct target (Recasts with Q2 farm output, economist comments)

MANILA, Aug 7 Philippine agricultural output was flat in the second quarter as lower rice output offset gains in the fishery, livestock and poultry sectors, but the government and economists say overall economic growth this year could top the official target.

Gross domestic product can expand faster than the official target of 6-7 percent this year, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a budget hearing on Wednesday.

His comments came ahead of the farm output data, which showed a marginal 0.02 percent contraction for the sector that accounts for one-fifth of the domestic economy.

Some private economists have forecast GDP growth in 2013 of more than 7 percent.

One of them is Euben Paracuelles, Nomura's Singapore-based economist for Southeast Asia, who forecasts 7.3 percent.

"If you ask me if I will revise my projection just on this news (on agriculture), probably not, some sectors are likely to offset farm output," he said.

The government is keeping its full-year GDP growth target of 6-7 percent, mindful of the headwinds from the global economy, according to Balisacan.

Still, he is hopeful annual GDP growth in the second quarter may have matched the stronger-than-expected 7.8 percent expansion in the first three months of the year, which was the fastest in Asia.

Economists in a Reuters quarterly poll in July raised their growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.8 percent from 5.9 percent in April.

Paracuelles said other sectors such as services are doing well, and could provide a boost to overall growth. He cited vibrant tourism and business process outsourcing industries in particular.

H1 FARM OUTPUT UP

Despite weak crop harvests, overall farm output in the first half of the year rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier, Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala said.

The government has forecast 4.3-5.3 percent growth in agriculture output this year, compared with 2.9 percent in 2012.

The rice harvest in the June quarter fell 1.9 percent from a year earlier, but production in the first six months rose 1.34 percent to 8 million tonnes.

Alcala remains optimistic that full-year unmilled rice output will reach a record 20 million tonnes, up 11 percent from last year and more than enough to meet annual demand.

"We are confident that we could attain 100 percent sufficiency in rice by end of the year," he said.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Richard Borsuk)