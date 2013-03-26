By Karen Lema MANILA, March 26 The Philippines' imports fell on an annual basis for the first time in five months in January, sharply slowing from December's double-digit growth and raising worries about the country's key electronics exports. Imports reached $4.72 billion in January against $5.30 billion in December. Imports were $5.13 billion a year earlier. The fall in imports in January was the biggest drop since April 2012 when they fell 13.6 percent. "The sharper-than-expected contraction of imports once again reflects the Philippines' gradual loss of competitiveness in electronics," said Trinh Nguyen, economist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "Despite an improvement in demand for semi-conductors in North America, electronic imports contracted both in month-on-month and year-on-year terms. This means that the outlook for electronic exports remains subdued, as exports are dependent on electronic imports, despite improved demand in North America." Manila's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in January were down 14.4 percent from a year earlier, after a 1.7 percent rise in December. Apart from electronics, other top imports in January were mineral fuels, transport equipment, and industrial machinery. The Philippines' import sector struggled in 2012, growing 1.9 percent against the central bank's 7 percent forecast, mainly because of sluggish demand for the country's electronics products such as semiconductors. Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, fell 2.7 percent in January, the first drop in five months, as demand for the country's electronics products remained weak despite signs of recovery in one of its top trading partners, the United States. But the electronics industry, which assembles components for shipment later, expects exports to improve gradually as overseas demand picks up, to grow 5 to 6 percent this year, after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012. The Southeast Asian country is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent expansion in 2012. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)