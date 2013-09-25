* Tech imports up 33.1 pct yr/yr, highest in 28 months
* July trade deficit at $649 million
* Jan-July trade deficit at $4.68 billion
By Erik dela Cruz and Karen Lema
MANILA, Sept 25 Philippine imports grew at their
best pace in seven months in July on a jump in electronics
shipments as demand from key markets in Asia and the United
States improved, providing another growth driver for one of the
region's fastest growing economies.
Imports in July rose a surprisingly strong 8.7 percent from
a year earlier, data from the statistics agency showed on
Wednesday, supported by a 33.1 percent bounce in tech imports,
the first rise this year and the fastest in more than two years.
The Philippines is a key part of the region's electronics
export chain as it provides about 10 percent of the world's
semiconductor manufacturing services, including for mobile phone
chips and microprocessors.
"The pretty strong import growth number from the Philippines
suggest that domestic demand remains supportive to overall
growth momentum, and indeed, the strong showing of electronics
imports could also suggest a better pick-up in export growth
going forward," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS in
Singapore.
"Signs of stabilisation in the euro zone and the nascent
turnaround in the Chinese economy would bode well for export
demand in the coming months," Cayhadi said.
Wednesday's data beat some economists' expectations for a
small decline and June's drop of 4.8 percent on year. It also
followed a strong showing in export numbers in July. Exports
grew 2.3 percent year-on-year, led by electronics shipments
rising 11.2 percent to an eight-month high.
Manila's largest imports are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy.
The electronics industry, which assembles components for
shipment later, is banking on a pick-up in global demand for
smartphones and tablets to help exports of the sector grow 5 to
6 percent this year.
Apart from electronics, other top imports in July were
mineral fuels, transport equipment, and industrial machinery.
China was the country's top imports source in July,
accounting for 13.4 percent of total purchases followed by the
United States with 11.3 percent and South Korea with 8.6 percent
Imports from East Asia, the top import source by economic
bloc and accounting for 40.7 percent of the total, climbed 12.1
percent in July from a year earlier.
The Philippine economy expanded by a faster-than-expected
7.5 percent in April-June, matching China's expansion for the
second consecutive quarter as domestic spending and investments
buttressed it from capital outflows and weak exports.
