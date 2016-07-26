* May import rise y/y biggest for any month since 1994 * Electronics imports up 44.5 pct y/y to $1.7 bln * May trade deficit $2.02 bln vs year-ago surplus of $65 mln * Jan-May trade deficit $9.8 bln vs $3.34 bln gap one yr ago MANILA, July 26 Philippine imports in May climbed 39.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday, due to double-digit increases in electronics and nearly all of the country's other biggest import items. The office said this was the biggest annual gain since 1994. KEY DATA May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Total imports ($ bln) 6.74 6.53 6.36 5.41 6.83 6.24 yr/yr chg (pct) 39.3 29.2 11.7 -5.6 20.5 14.2 Electronics ($ bln) 1.67 1.74 1.76 1.52 2.21 1.28 yr/yr chg (pct) 44.5 69.9 30.1 -14.8 67.1 -30.3 KEY POINTS: - Total imports in the five months to May hit $31.9 billion, up 18.2 percent from a year earlier. - Electronic imports in May accounted for 24.8 percent of the country's total imports. Components or semiconductors, which comprise 17 percent of total electronic shipments, were up 26.8 percent from a year earlier. - Transport equipment, contributing 10.4 percent to the total and the second biggest import item, more than doubled to $704 million. - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, which accounted for 9.5 percent of total imports and was the third biggest import item, declined 24.9 percent from a year ago. - The central bank has lowered its export and import growth forecasts for this year. Exports are now seen rising 3.0 percent, rather than 5 percent, and imports are projected to expand 7.0 percent, instead of 10.0 percent. The targets are based on the definition used for the balance of payments. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)