* May's import rise y/y biggest for any month since 1994

* Electronics imports up 44.5 pct y/y to $1.67 bln

* May trade deficit $2.02 bln vs year-ago surplus of $65 mln

* Jan-May trade deficit $9.8 bln vs $3.34 bln gap a year ago (Adds quotes, details)

By Karen Lema

MANILA, July 26 Philippine imports climbed the most in nearly two decades in May, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, driven by a surge in purchases of capital goods that points to strong domestic activity in the second quarter.

Imports climbed 39.3 percent in May, the biggest annual gain for any month since 1994.

Electronics, the top import item, rose 44.5 percent from a year earlier to $1.67 billion, and there were bigger percentage increases for transport, power generating and industrial machinery equipment, as some companies placed orders ahead of the country's May 9 general election.

"This is mainly domestic demand driven," said Vaninder Singh, economist at RBS in Singapore. "We are seeing only a slow reaction on the exports side, but imports have posted a much stronger sequential expansion."

The percentage rise for electronics imports, which are mostly re-exported as electronics products, was lower than in April, suggesting that a strong increase in exports is not in the offing.

"We do not see strong factors for a rebound (in exports) and this environment is expected to linger in the near term while domestic demand continues to support growth," said Jingyi Pan, economist at Forecast Ltd in Singapore.

Exports in the first five months of 2016 were down 6.6 pct from a year earlier, and the trade deficit so far this year is $9.8 billion, nearly triple the gap in the same period of 2015.

Philippine economic planning chief Ernesto Pernia has said growth in the second quarter will likely be faster than the 6.9 percent annual pace in the first three months due to public and private investments.

Pernia said May's "bullish performance of imports is a clear signal that our domestic economic conditions remain robust despite the weak global economy".

President Rodrigo Duterte, who began a six-year term on June 30, has pledged to raise infrastructure spending from 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2015 to 5 percent this year and 5.2 percent next year.

His government has also pledged round-the-clock construction of infrastructure projects, which should support economic activity in coming months. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)