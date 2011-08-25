* Electronics imports down 20.7 pct yr/yr to $1.147 bln

* June trade deficit at $376 million

* Jan-June trade deficit at $5.744 billion

MANILA, Aug 25 Philippine imports in June climbed 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

KEY DATA:

June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Imports ($bln) 4.503 4.89 5.50 5.52 4.76 5.30 yr/yr chg (pct) 6.6 1.6 20.3 21.2 21.9 23.7

KEY POINTS:

- The largest import category is inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the country's biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts fell 20.7 percent in June from a year earlier after a 11.2 percent annual rise in May.

- Merchandise exports fell a revised 9.4 percent in June from a year earlier to $4.128 billion.

- Manila has forecast exports to climb between 9 to 10 percent this year and 12 percent next year. Imports are expected to rise 17 to 18 percent in 2011 and 18 percent in 2012.

- Exports grew 34 percent and imports 27 percent in 2010.

- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)