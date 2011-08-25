UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
* Electronics imports down 20.7 pct yr/yr to $1.147 bln
* June trade deficit at $376 million
* Jan-June trade deficit at $5.744 billion
MANILA, Aug 25 Philippine imports in June climbed 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.
KEY DATA:
June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Imports ($bln) 4.503 4.89 5.50 5.52 4.76 5.30 yr/yr chg (pct) 6.6 1.6 20.3 21.2 21.9 23.7
KEY POINTS:
- The largest import category is inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the country's biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts fell 20.7 percent in June from a year earlier after a 11.2 percent annual rise in May.
- Merchandise exports fell a revised 9.4 percent in June from a year earlier to $4.128 billion.
- Manila has forecast exports to climb between 9 to 10 percent this year and 12 percent next year. Imports are expected to rise 17 to 18 percent in 2011 and 18 percent in 2012.
- Exports grew 34 percent and imports 27 percent in 2010.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.
LINKS:
For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)
