* Electronics imports down 28.6 pct yr/yr to $1.17 bln
* July trade deficit at $570 million
* Jan-July trade deficit at $6.31 billion
MANILA, Sept 27 Philippine imports in July rose
6.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on
Tuesday.
KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb
Imports ($bln) 5.00 4.50 4.89 5.50 5.52 4.76
yr/yr chg (pct) 6.6 6.6 1.6 20.3 21.2 21.9
KEY POINTS:
- The largest import category is inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, the country's biggest
export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts fell 28.6 percent in July from a year earlier
after a 20.7 percent annual drop in June.
- Merchandise exports fell 1.7 percent in July from a year
earlier, a third consecutive annual fall although the value of
monthly shipments hit a high for 2011.
- Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga has
said the government's 2011 macroeconomic targets, including the
9 to 10 percent export growth estimate and 17 to 18 percent
imports growth forecast, will be reviewed after second quarter
growth slowed more than expected.
- Annual growth in the second quarter slowed to 3.4 percent
from the previous quarter's revised 4.6 percent, due largely to
sluggish exports and weak government spending.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)