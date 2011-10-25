* Electronics imports down 15.2 pct yr/yr to $1.39 bln
* August trade deficit at $804 million
MANILA Oct 25 Philippine imports in August rose
10.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on
Tuesday.
KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar
Imports ($bln) 4.93 5.00 4.50 4.89 5.50 5.55
yr/yr chg (pct) 10.4 6.6 6.6 1.6 20.3 21.8
KEY POINTS:
- The largest import category is inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, the country's biggest
export sector. Imports of electronic parts fell 15.2 percent in
August from a year earlier after a 28.6 percent annual fall in
July.
- A faltering global economic recovery and sluggish demand
for exports has seen the government cut its economic growth
forecasts to 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent from 5 to 6 percent in
2011 and to 5 to 6 percent from 5.5-6.6 percent in 2012.
- Merchandise exports fell -15.1 in August, the steepest drop
since September 2009, on weakening demand for the country's main
electronics and semiconductors products as the global economy
slows.
- Manila expects slower exports and imports growth of 5
percent and 13 percent this year against previous forecasts of
9-10 percent and 17-18 percent.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)