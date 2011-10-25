* Electronics imports down 15.2 pct yr/yr to $1.39 bln

* August trade deficit at $804 million

MANILA Oct 25 Philippine imports in August rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar Imports ($bln) 4.93 5.00 4.50 4.89 5.50 5.55

yr/yr chg (pct) 10.4 6.6 6.6 1.6 20.3 21.8

KEY POINTS:

- The largest import category is inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the country's biggest export sector. Imports of electronic parts fell 15.2 percent in August from a year earlier after a 28.6 percent annual fall in July.

- A faltering global economic recovery and sluggish demand for exports has seen the government cut its economic growth forecasts to 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent from 5 to 6 percent in 2011 and to 5 to 6 percent from 5.5-6.6 percent in 2012.

- Merchandise exports fell -15.1 in August, the steepest drop since September 2009, on weakening demand for the country's main electronics and semiconductors products as the global economy slows.

- Manila expects slower exports and imports growth of 5 percent and 13 percent this year against previous forecasts of 9-10 percent and 17-18 percent.

- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.

