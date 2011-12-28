* Electronics imports down 19.9 pct yr/yr to $1.24 bln

* Oct trade deficit at $932 million

* Jan-Oct trade deficit at $9.23 billion

MANILA, Dec 28 Philippine imports in October grew 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

KEY DATA Oct Sept Aug July June May Imports ($bln) 5.02 5.08 4.93 5.00 4.50 4.89 yr/yr chg (pct) 2.3 10.4 10.4 6.6 6.6 1.6

Note: September data has been revised downwards.

KEY POINTS:

- The country's largest import item are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts fell 19.9 percent in October from a year earlier after an 11.6 percent drop in September.

- Merchandise exports in October fell an annual 14.6 percent, a sixth straight fall that added to concerns that economic growth may miss the government's target this year.

- Manila now expects exports to fall 1 percent this year, weaker than a previously downgraded 5 percent growth estimate, and imports to grow 7 percent, also lower than a previously downgraded 13 percent forecast.

- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines' other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal scraps.

- Manila has revised down its GDP growth goal to 4.5 to 5.5 percent this year from 5-6 percent. It also cut its 2012 growth estimate to 5-6 percent from 5.5-6.5 percent previously.

