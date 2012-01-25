* Electronics imports down 14.9 pct yr/yr to $1.38 bln
* Nov trade deficit at $1.64 billion
* Jan-Nov trade deficit at $10.87 billion
MANILA, Jan 25 Philippine imports in
November edged up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the
statistics office said on Wednesday.
KEY DATA Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
Imports ($ bln) 4.98 5.02 5.08 4.93 5.00 4.50
yr/yr chg (pct) 0.6 2.3 10.4 10.4 6.6
6.6
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, the biggest export
sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of
electronic parts fell 14.9 percent in November from a year
earlier after a revised 19.8 percent drop in October.
- Merchandise exports fell an annual 19.4 percent in
November, the seventh straight month of decline, with value of
shipments at nearly a two-year low as global demand for the
country's top electronics shipments slumped.
- Philippine exports may have fallen 1 percent in 2011,
according to the Philippine central bank, weaker than a
previously downgraded 5 percent growth estimate, due largely to
slowing demand for the country's key electronics and
semiconductor products.
- The central bank also estimated imports to have grown 7
percent in 2011, before rising 13 percent this year.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.
- The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate for
the first time in 2-1/2 years last week to boost the economy,
which lost steam last year due to sluggish exports and
underspending by the government.
- Manila had set a target for 2011 GDP growth at 4.5 to 5.5
percent. It also estimated 2012 growth at 5-6 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)