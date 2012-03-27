* January imports up 10.8 pct mth/mth
* Electronics imports down 26.9 pct yr/yr to $1.34 bln
* January trade deficit at $1.01 billion
MANILA, March 27 Philippine imports in January
fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said
on Tuesday.
KEY DATA Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
Imports ($ bln) 5.13 4.63 5.0 5.02 5.08 4.9
yr/yr chg (pct) -3.2 -6.4 0.7 2.3 10.4 10.4
(NOTE: Some numbers from previous months were revised)
KEY POINTS:
- The country's largest import item are inputs used by the
semiconductor and electronics industry, which are also the
biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy.
Imports of electronic parts fel l 26.9 percent in January from a
year earlier after the previous month's revised 25.7 percent
drop.
- Merchandise exports climbed a revised annual 3.1 percent
to $4.12 billion in January, the first monthly rise since April
2011, with a slight pick-up in electronics shipments reflecting
a recovery in global demand.
- The government has forecast exports to grow 10 percent
this year, and imports 15 percent as manufacturers seek to shore
up depleted inventories.
- Apart from electronic parts and fuel, the Philippines'
other top imports are cereals such as rice, electrical and
industrial machinery, transport equipment, iron, steel and metal
scraps.
- The central bank has said it was ready to support the
government's growth target of 5 to 6 percent this year as long
as the inflation outlook remains favourable.
- Most analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to
hold the main interest rate at a record low of 4.0 percent when
it meets in April after cutting 25 basis points each at the
first two policy reviews this year.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)