(Corrects lead to show imports fell, not rose) * Electronics imports up 4.8 pct yr/yr at $1.22 bln * July trade deficit at $236 million * Jan-July trade deficit $4.23 billion MANILA, Sept 25 Philippine imports in July fell slightly from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA July Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Imports ($ bln) 4.96 5.09 5.39 4.77 5.37 5.0 5.13 yr/yr chg (pct) -0.8 13.0 10.1 -13.6 -3.3 2.5 -3.2 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised. KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts climbed an annual 4.8 percent in July after a 27.1 percent rise the month before. - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, rose 7.8 percent in July from a year earlier, as gains in shipments of metal components and bananas helped offset the drop in electronics. - The government has forecast exports would grow 10 percent this year, but it revised down its 2012 imports growth forecast to 12 percent from 15 percent as manufacturers feel the brunt of the global economic slowdown. - The Semiconductors and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc cut its export growth forecast this year to 5-7 percent from 10-15 percent on slowing external demand.[D:nL3E8I318Q] - Apart from electronic parts, other top imports in July were mineral fuels, industrial machinery, transport equipment and cereals. - The Philippine central bank, which next meets on October 25 to review policy, has kept its overnight borrowing rate at a record low of 3.75 percent following three cuts totaling 75 basis points this year aimed at shielding the economy against external shocks. - The Philippine economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year -- the weakest in three years -- dragged down by a slump in electronics exports and a related drop in industrial output, along with weaker growth in the agriculture and service sectors. - The country's economic managers remain optimistic economic growth this year will be within the target of 5 to 6 percent, accelerating from last year's 3.7-percent expansion. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)