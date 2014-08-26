* Electronics imports down 22 pct y/y, steepest since June 2013 * June trade surplus at $731 mln vs $399 mln gap a year earlier * H1 trade deficit $1.53 billion vs $2.24 bln gap a yr ago MANILA, Aug 26 Philippine imports in June fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Total imports ($ bln) 4.72 5.06 5.35 5.48 4.79 5.96 yr/yr chg (pct) -3.6 -4.0 3.8 10.6 1.7 24.7 Electronics ($ bln) 0.86 1.28 1.04 1.20 1.28 1.29 yr/yr chg (pct) -22.0 0.2 -3.1 -3.5 2.2 12.1 NOTE: Some numbers for May were revised. Previous data for 2014 were revised. The Philippine Statistics Authority had revised the trade data series for 2013 and is in the process of reworking data for 2012 and earlier years. KEY POINTS: - Top imports in June declined for the second straight month due to a drop in the purchase of electronic products, industrial machinery and equipment, the statistics agency said. - Electronics, which account for 18.1 percent of the total bill, fell 22 percent from a year earlier, the steepest since June 2013. - Mineral fuel imports, which account for 24.7 percent of total imports in June, were up 9.4 percent. - The Philippines had a trade surplus of $731 million in June, bringing the trade gap in the first half of the year to $1.53 billion. - The electronics industry group has forecast electronic exports will grow 5 percent this year. - The Philippine government expects imports in 2014 to grow 9 percent, ahead of a previous forecast of 6 percent, before rising to 10 percent next year and 12 percent in 2016, on higher shipments of construction materials for rebuilding after last year's super typhoon and the start of big infrastructure projects. - Manila forecast an export growth of 6 percent this year, 8 percent next year and 10 percent in 2016. - Officials have set an economic growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent this year, after a growth of 7.2 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)