* Electronics imports up 32.3 pct, strongest jump in over 1 year * Dec trade deficit at $68.2 million * 2014 trade deficit at $2.1 billion MANILA, Feb 24 Philippine imports in December fell 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Total imports ($ bln) 4.87 5.50 5.35 5.65 5.61 5.50 yr/yr chg (pct) -10.6 -1.7 10.3 -1.2 0.9 0.2 Electronics ($ bln) 1.69 1.28 1.11 1.37 1.14 1.14 yr/yr chg (pct) 32.3 -1.75 -10.9 -22.0 -15.4 -29.8 NOTE: Some numbers for previous months have been revised KEY POINTS: - December import data showed the biggest decline since April 2012, when imports were down an annual 13.3 percent. - Electronics, which made up 34.8 percent of the total import bill and was the biggest import, climbed 32.3 percent from a year earlier, the strongest growth since July 2013, when it was up 33.1 percent. - Mineral fuels, accounting for 15.5 percent of total imports in December and the second biggest import item, were down 36.8 percent from a year earlier. - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $68.2 million in December, bringing the 2014 trade deficit to $2.1 billion. - The decline in oil prices would likely result in a narrower trade deficit this year, the Philippine central bank said, which would mean bigger balance of payments and current account surpluses for 2015. - Currently, the central bank has a balance of payments surplus estimate of $1 billion for 2015 and a current account surplus forecast of $6.8 billion. - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global demand. - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including mobile phone chips and microprocessors. - A gridlock at the country's biggest port last year hit trade flow, prompting the government to intervene to ensure sustained growth. LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)