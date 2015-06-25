* Electronics imports down 5.1 pct to $991 mln * April trade deficit at $301 mln vs yr-ago deficit of $802 mln * Jan-Apr trade deficit at $1.75 bln vs yr ago gap of $2.9 bln MANILA, June 25 Philippine imports in April fell 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. KEY DATA Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Total imports ($ bln) 4.68 5.13 5.35 5.22 5.47 5.54 yr/yr chg (pct) -12.8 -6.5 10.2 -13.1 0.4 -1.0 Electronics ($ bln) 0.99 1.27 1.85 1.32 1.83 1.28 yr/yr chg (pct) -5.1 5.4 42.4 2.5 43.4 -1.75 NOTE - Some previous numbers been revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics, which made up 21.2 percent of the total import bill, fell 5.1 percent from a year earlier, the first drop in five months. - Mineral fuels, accounting for 14.1 percent of total imports in April and the second biggest import item, were down 54 percent from last year. - The Philippines had a trade deficit of $301 million in April. That brought the trade deficit in the first four months of the year to $1.75 billion against a deficit of $2.87 billion in the same period of 2014 - The Philippines' current account surplus is expected to reach a record $14.2 billion this year, and the balance of payments surplus is expected to reach $2 billion compared with an earlier forecast of $1 billion. - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global demand. - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including mobile phone chips and microprocessors. LINKS: For more data, click on statistics office website: www.census.gov.ph (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Eric Meijer)