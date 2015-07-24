* May imports fell 13.4 pct, biggest drop since Oct 2009 * Electronics imports down 12.2 pct yr/yr * May trade surplus at $862.7 million * Jan-May trade deficit at $1.28 billion MANILA, July 24 Philippine imports fell for a third straight month in May, with declines seen in most of the top commodities, the statistics office said on Friday. The drop was the steepest since a 16.8 percent fall in imports in October 2009. KEY DATA May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Total imports ($ bln) 4.39 4.68 5.13 5.35 5.22 5.47 yr/yr chg (pct) -13.4 -12.2 -6.5 10.2 -13.1 0.4 Electronics ($ bln) 1.17 0.99 1.27 1.85 1.32 1.83 yr/yr chg (pct) -12.2 -5.1 5.4 42.4 2.5 43.4 NOTE - Some previous numbers been revised. KEY POINTS: - Electronics, which made up nearly 27 percent of the total import bill, fell 12.2 percent from a year earlier. - Mineral fuels, accounting for 15.2 percent of total imports in May and the second biggest import item, were down 24.8 percent from last year. - The Philippines had a trade surplus of $862.7 million in May. That brought the trade deficit in the first five months of the year to $1.28 billion against a deficit of $2.0 billion in the same period of 2014. - The Philippines' current account surplus is expected to reach a record $14.2 billion this year, and the balance of payments surplus is expected at $2 billion compared with an earlier forecast of $1 billion. - Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI) forecast that electronic exports will grow between 5-7 percent this year, helped by a pick-up in global demand. - Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said on Wednesday the government was likely to miss its growth target of 8-10 percent for exports this year. - The Southeast Asian nation, which imports electronic parts and inputs for assembly into exports, provides about 10 percent of the world's semiconductor manufacturing services, including mobile phone chips and microprocessors. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)