* Electronics imports up 30.1 pct yr/yr to $1.76 bln * March trade deficit at $1.7 bln vs yr-ago gap of $257 mln * Q1 trade deficit $5.5 bln vs $2.8 bln gap yr ago MANILA, May 25 Philippine imports grew at a significantly faster pace in March, buoyed by double-digit increases in electronic, iron and steel, industrial machinery and equipment imports, the statistics agency said on Wednesday. KEY DATA Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Total imports ($ bln) 6.36 5.41 6.83 6.24 6.09 6.53 yr/yr chg (pct) 11.7 -5.6 20.5 14.2 10.1 17.0 Electronics ($ bln) 1.76 1.52 2.21 1.28 2.13 2.1 yr/yr chg (pct) 30.1 -14.8 67.1 -30.3 68.8 70.7 KEY POINTS: - Total imports in the first quarter rose 8.8 percent to $18.6 billion from $17 billion last year. - Electronic imports in March accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total imports for the month. Components or semiconductors, which comprise 17.3 percent of total electronic shipments, were up 15.8 percent from a year earlier. - Transport equipment, contributing 10.9 percent to the total and the second biggest import item, dropped 2.3 percent from last year. But industrial machinery and equipment, which ranked fourth, rose a hefty 50.4 percent. - The Philippine economy posted its fastest annual growth in nearly three years in the first quarter, as strong domestic demand and investments offset sluggish exports, allowing the central bank to keep its policy unchanged going forward. - Shipment of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, which accounted for 9.3 percent of total imports and was the third biggest import item, declined 13.1 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)