* Electronics imports down 0.6 pct yr/yr to $1.25 bln * March trade deficit at $593 mln vs yr-ago gap of $1.05 bln * Jan-March trade deficit $2.28 bln vs $2.63 bln gap yr ago MANILA, May 24 Philippine imports in March fell 8.4 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop in 11 months, but the value of imports is at a three-month high, the statistics office said on Friday. KEY DATA Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Imports ($ bln) 4.92 4.71 4.73 5.30 5.14 5.24 5.27 yr/yr chg (pct) -8.4 -5.8 -7.9 14.4 2.3 4.3 3.6 NOTE: Some previous numbers have been revised KEY POINTS: - The country's largest imports are inputs used by the semiconductor and electronics industry, also the biggest export sector and a major contributor to the economy. Imports of electronic parts in March fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, an improvement from a 12.6 percent drop in February. - In 2012, imports rose 1.9 percent, well below the central bank's growth forecast of 7 percent. Exports rose 7.6 percent versus the central bank's forecast for an 8 percent rise. - Exports, which account for about two-fifths of the country's GDP, were flat in March as electronics shipments remained depressed. - Exports have been largely hit by weakening demand for the country's main electronics shipments from its traditional markets in the West and regional neighbours. - The electronics industry group has said electronics exports, the country's top export item, could recover gradually and grow 5 to 6 percent this year as overseas demand picks up, after a 5.2 percent drop in 2012. - Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said last month there was a good chance that overall exports would grow at least 8 percent this year if the global economy improves. - Analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent for the rest of the year, but they are not ruling out further cuts in the special deposit account rate to force liquidity out of the facility for deployment to more productive use. - The Southeast Asian nation is targeting GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, after a faster-than-expected 6.6 percent expansion in 2012. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)