MANILA Dec 23 Philippine inflation will likely
ease further in December, from November, with the annual
headline figure forecast at between 2.4 and 3.2 percent
reflecting lower rice and fuel prices, the central bank chief
said on Tuesday.
"The lower rice prices, jeepney fares, power rates and
continued rollback of oil prices suggest a relatively manageable
inflation picture," Governor Amando Tetangco said in a mobile
text message to reporters.
The headline consumer price index rose 3.7 percent in
November, its slowest rise since November 2013.
The central bank left its key interest rate steady for a
second straight meeting on Dec. 11, with easing inflation giving
it leeway to extend a pause in its tightening cycle as growth
prospects stay bright.
