MANILA, March 4 The Philippine central bank is monitoring oil price movements and global growth prospects to see if there is a need to adjust monetary policy, its governor said on Friday, after inflation eased to a four-month low in February.

"We will continue to monitor price movements, including emerging second round effects from global oil prices and any shifts in global growth prospects, as these impact domestic growth and inflation dynamics and see if there is a need to make any adjustment in policy levers," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in a text message to reporters.

The headline annual inflation in February was 0.9 percent, below analysts' expectations of an average 1.4 percent and at the low end of the central bank's 0.9-1.7 percent forecast for the month.

Declines in housing, utilities, gas and transport prices were seen as causing slower inflation in the month, Tetangco said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)