* June loan growth net of RRPs highest since April 2009

* S/adj lending net of RRPs slowed in June vs May

MANILA, Aug 10 The Philippine central bank released on Wednesday data on commercial bank lending in June:

KEY DATA

June May Apr Mar Feb Jan

(pct change on yr earlier) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 18.8 17.4 14.2 14.1 12.3 11.0 Total loans with RRP 20.5 19.3 18.0 16.8 13.6 12.4 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change month on month) Total loans net of RRP 2.4 5.3 1.7 1.5 2.3 1.5 Total loans with RRP 0.5 3.5 2.7 0.6 1.5 1.9 Note: Data for May total loans net of RRP and total loans with RRP were revised down from 18.8 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively.

KEY POINTS

* The central bank said in a statement the sustained expansion in bank lending in June reflected stable financial conditions and strong economic growth.

* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, climbed 20.6 percent in June from a year earlier, faster than the previous month's revised 19 percent growth.

* Consumer loans, such as credit card debt and auto loans, slowed to 14.1 percent from 14.9 percent in May from a year earlier.

* Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said on Wednesday the Philippines needed to strengthen domestic demand to make up for weaker trade given the bleak economic picture painted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* The government expects the economy to grow 7 to 8 percent this year, a forecast set before the United States and Europe faced fiscal and debt issues. Growth last year was at 7.6 percent.

LINKS:

- For details on bank lending, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)