* July loan growth net of RRPs highest since April 2009

* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.4 pct in July vs June

MANILA, Sept 9 The Philippine central bank on Friday released data on lending by commercial banks in July:

KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb

(pct change on year earlier) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 19.1 18.8 18.8 14.2 14.1 12.3 Total loans with RRP 23.6 20.5 20.6 18.0 16.8 13.6 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.4 2.4 5.3 1.7 1.5 2.3 Total loans with RRP 3.0 0.5 3.5 2.7 0.6 1.5

KEY POINTS

* The central bank said in a statement the steady growth in commercial bank loans was expected to support the economy's growth, with authorities vowing to ensure ample liquidity and appropriate credit conditions in the country.

* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 20.5 percent in July from a year earlier, steady from the previous month's 20.6 percent growth.

* Consumer loans, such as credit card debt and auto loans, rose 15.6 percent in July from a year earlier compared to the previous month's 14.1 percent growth.

* The Southeast Asian economy grew 3.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, below market and government forecasts of above 4 percent annual expansion, dragged on by weak public spending and sluggish demand for the country's exports.

* Growth needs to average 5.8 percent in the second half for the economy to expand by an average of at least 5 percent in 2011, the estimate the government assumed in its 2011 budget, the economic planning secretary said.

* Economists in a Reuters poll in August expected growth to slow to 5.2 percent this year after a 7.6 percent expansion in 2010.

LINKS:

- For details on bank lending, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)