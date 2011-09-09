* July loan growth net of RRPs highest since April 2009
* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.4 pct in July vs June
MANILA, Sept 9 The Philippine central bank on
Friday released data on lending by commercial banks in July:
KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb
(pct change on year earlier)
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 19.1 18.8 18.8 14.2 14.1 12.3
Total loans with RRP 23.6 20.5 20.6 18.0 16.8 13.6
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 1.4 2.4 5.3 1.7 1.5 2.3
Total loans with RRP 3.0 0.5 3.5 2.7 0.6 1.5
KEY POINTS
* The central bank said in a statement the steady growth in
commercial bank loans was expected to support the economy's
growth, with authorities vowing to ensure ample liquidity and
appropriate credit conditions in the country.
* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 20.5 percent in July
from a year earlier, steady from the previous month's 20.6
percent growth.
* Consumer loans, such as credit card debt and auto loans,
rose 15.6 percent in July from a year earlier compared to the
previous month's 14.1 percent growth.
* The Southeast Asian economy grew 3.4 percent in the second
quarter from a year earlier, below market and government
forecasts of above 4 percent annual expansion, dragged on by
weak public spending and sluggish demand for the country's
exports.
* Growth needs to average 5.8 percent in the second half for
the economy to expand by an average of at least 5 percent in
2011, the estimate the government assumed in its 2011 budget,
the economic planning secretary said.
* Economists in a Reuters poll in August expected growth to
slow to 5.2 percent this year after a 7.6 percent expansion in
2010.
LINKS:
- For details on bank lending, click on Philippine central
bank website www.bsp.gov.ph
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)