* Aug loan growth net of RRPs highest since April 2009

* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.4 pct in Aug vs July

MANILA, Oct 11 The Philippine central bank on Tuesday released data on lending by commercial banks in August:

KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar

(pct change on yr earlier) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 19.8 19.1 18.8 17.4 14.2 14.1 Total loans with RRP 24.8 23.6 20.6 19.4 18.0 16.8 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.4 1.4 2.4 5.3 1.7 1.5 Total loans with RRP 2.2 3.0 0.5 3.5 2.7 0.6

KEY POINTS

* The central bank said the sustained expansion in bank lending reflected strong domestic demand and positive growth expectations of businesses and consumers.

* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, climbed 21.5 percent in August from a year earlier, slightly faster than the previous month's 20.5 percent growth.

* Consumer loans grew 13.4 percent in August from a year earlier, lower than the previous month's 15.6 percent growth due largely to a slowdown in auto loans.

* The central bank has said Philippine banks should help spur economic activity via more lending given ample liquidity in the financial system.

* The government is reviewing its macroeconomic forecasts and is expected to trim its 2011 growth estimate from 5 to 6 percent this year.

* The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep the overnight borrowing rate at a two-year high of 4.5 percent at a policy review this month, and leave it there for the rest of the year to support economic growth.

- For details on bank lending, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)