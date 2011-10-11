* Aug loan growth net of RRPs highest since April 2009
* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 1.4 pct in Aug vs July
MANILA, Oct 11 The Philippine central bank on
Tuesday released data on lending by commercial banks in August:
KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar
(pct change on yr earlier)
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 19.8 19.1 18.8 17.4 14.2 14.1
Total loans with RRP 24.8 23.6 20.6 19.4 18.0 16.8
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 1.4 1.4 2.4 5.3 1.7 1.5
Total loans with RRP 2.2 3.0 0.5 3.5 2.7 0.6
KEY POINTS
* The central bank said the sustained expansion in bank
lending reflected strong domestic demand and positive growth
expectations of businesses and consumers.
* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, climbed 21.5 percent in
August from a year earlier, slightly faster than the previous
month's 20.5 percent growth.
* Consumer loans grew 13.4 percent in August from a year
earlier, lower than the previous month's 15.6 percent growth due
largely to a slowdown in auto loans.
* The central bank has said Philippine banks should help
spur economic activity via more lending given ample liquidity in
the financial system.
* The government is reviewing its macroeconomic forecasts
and is expected to trim its 2011 growth estimate from 5 to 6
percent this year.
* The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep
the overnight borrowing rate at a two-year high of 4.5 percent
at a policy review this month, and leave it there for the rest
of the year to support economic growth.
LINKS:
- For details on bank lending, click on Philippine central
bank website www.bsp.gov.ph
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)