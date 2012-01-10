* Nov loan growth net of RRPs highest since Feb 2009

* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 2.0 pct in Nov vs Oct

MANILA, Jan 10 - The Philippine central bank on Tuesday released data on lending by commercial banks in November:

KEY DATA Nov Oct Sept Aug July June

(pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 22.5 22.2 21.7 19.8 19.1 18.8 Total loans with RRP 19.3 21.1 18.9 24.8 23.6 20.6

Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 2.0 0.1 1.0 1.4 1.4 2.4 Total loans with RRP 0.2 1.2 -2.0 2.2 3.0 0.5

KEY POINTS * The central bank said the robust credit growth should help support the domestic economy amid subdued global growth prospects. * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 23.4 percent in November from a year earlier, slightly faster than the previous month's 23.1 percent growth. * Consumer loans grew 18.1 percent in November from a year earlier, lower than the previous month's 20.2 percent growth, reflecting slower growth in credit card lending. * The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday it has room to ease monetary policy in the first quarter of the year if the outlook for growth worsened. * Some analysts were betting on cuts of as much as 50 basis points in interest rates in the first half of 2012 as moderating inflation pressures give authorities the leeway to focus on boosting growth. * Manila has trimmed its growth expectations for 2011 and 2012 to 4.5 to 5.5 percent from 5 to 6 percent, and to 5 to 6 percent from 5.5 to 6.5 percent as the weak global economy dampened demand for the country's exports.

(Reporting by Karen Lema)