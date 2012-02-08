* Loan growth net of RRPs eased to 19.3 pct in Dec

* S/adj lending net of RRPs down 0.6 pct in Dec vs Nov

MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank on Wednesday released data on lending by commercial banks in December:

KEY DATA Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July

(pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 19.3 22.5 22.2 21.7 19.8 19.1

Total loans with RRP 16.4 19.3 21.1 18.9 24.8 23.6

Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP -0.6 2.0 0.1 1.0 1.4 1.4

Total loans with RRP 0.2 0.2 1.2 -2.0 2.2 3.0

KEY POINTS

* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 20.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the slowest growth in seven months.

* Consumer loans grew 17.3 percent in December from a year earlier, the slowest growth in four months, reflecting slower growth in credit card lending.

* The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to cut interest rates for the second time in a row in March to boost domestic demand and counter the impact of the global economic slowdown. It cut interest rates for the first time in 2-1/2 years at its Jan. 19 rates meeting.

* Authorities expect the economy to pick up pace this year after 2011 growth came in below the government's 4.5 to 5.5 percent target. Manila is targeting growth of 5 to 6 percent in this year. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)