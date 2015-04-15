MANILA, April 15 The Philippine central bank is considering introducing a new liquidity tool that will allow banks to deposit money with the monetary authority for one month to a year as a way to better manage money supply in the financial system.

Policymakers are studying a possible term auction facility tool to manage cash in the banking system to achieve its inflation targets, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said on Wednesday.

"There are many components to this, including a liquidity forecasting tool and potentially a term auction facility. These are all still in the discussion stage," Tetangco told Reuters, adding these were aimed at managing domestic liquidity to influence market behaviour.

The central bank has a 2-4 percent inflation target for 2015-2018.

Tetangco said the tools will be announced to the market at the right time.

Under the plan, the size of term deposits to be offered at the auction will be set by the central bank, with the price to be determined by banks which will compete for the available volume, making price discovery more efficient and transparent.

In January, Tetangco also raised the possibility of holding auctions, as another way to allocate overnight reverse repurchase agreements to banks to enhance its open market operations (OMO).

The central bank conducts its OMO via the overnight lending or repurchase window, with the rate now at 6 percent, serving as the ceiling for its OMO. It pays 2.5 percent for its short-term special deposit accounts, which serves as the floor. The overnight borrowing or policy rate is at 4 percent.

"BSP's acceptance or rejection of these bids/rates in the RRP (reverse repo programme) and in the term facilities and potential auction sizes could send a strong signal of near-term policy bias," Citibank said in research note.

"Timing of BSP's auction for term deposits would have to be coordinated with the primary auction of government securities to deter sharp liquidity swings," Citibank said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)