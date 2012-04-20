* February NPL ratio slightly lower than January's 2.35 pct
* Total loan portfolio up 1 pct mth/mth
MANILA, April 20 The Philippine central bank on
Friday released data on commercial banks' non-performing loans
(NPLs) as of February.
The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of
their outstanding loans:
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July
NPL ratio 2.34 2.35 2.23 2.39 2.54 2.46 2.52 2.45
CONTEXT:
- Total loan portfolio was 3.15 trillion pesos ($74
billion)in February, up 1 percent from January and 13 percent
higher than a year earlier, the central bank said in a
statement.
- Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.47 percent of
total loans in February, lower than January's 2.50 percent and
the previous year's 3.18 percent.
- Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase
deals was 18 percent in February, the lowest since May 2011,
central bank data showed.
- Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of
banks' total loans for a 13th straight month in February.
- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001
following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of
the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions
against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and
regulations on loans.
($1 = 42.61 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)